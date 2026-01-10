San Diego State takes home win streak into matchup with Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-8, 1-3 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-4, 4-0 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-8, 1-3 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-4, 4-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -14.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Fresno State trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Aztecs have gone 7-1 in home games. San Diego State scores 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 in conference play. Fresno State ranks fourth in the MWC giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

San Diego State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Davis is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Aztecs. Reese Dixon-Waters is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jake Heidbreder is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18.1 points and 1.5 steals. Zaon Collins is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

