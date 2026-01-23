San Diego State plays San Jose State after Panganiban’s 20-point outing

San Jose State Spartans (3-17, 1-8 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-3, 8-0 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (3-17, 1-8 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-3, 8-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays San Jose State after Naomi Panganiban scored 20 points in San Diego State’s 75-66 win against the UNLV Lady Rebels.

The Aztecs have gone 8-1 in home games. San Diego State ranks fourth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.4 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Spartans are 1-8 in conference games. San Jose State is 1-11 against opponents with a winning record.

San Diego State scores 71.2 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 71.8 San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 57.0 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 60.4 San Diego State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panganiban is averaging 13.8 points for the Aztecs. Natalia Martinez is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Katarina Anderson is averaging 3.9 points for the Spartans. Maya Anderson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 10-0, averaging 72.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

