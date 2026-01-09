San Diego State Aztecs play the Fresno State Bulldogs on 4-game win streak

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-8, 1-3 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-4, 4-0 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-8, 1-3 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-4, 4-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Aztecs take on Fresno State.

The Aztecs have gone 7-1 in home games. San Diego State is ninth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

San Diego State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Fresno State averages 74.1 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 74.3 San Diego State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Dixon-Waters is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 10.9 points. BJ Davis is averaging 14.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Jake Heidbreder is averaging 18.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Cameron Faas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

