San Diego hosts Guiney and Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (10-6, 1-3 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (7-11, 0-5 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces San Diego after Elli Guiney scored 22 points in Pepperdine’s 83-78 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Toreros are 5-4 on their home court. San Diego averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Waves are 1-3 in WCC play. Pepperdine has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Diego is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 37.7% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The Toreros and Waves face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Ray is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Hallie Rhodes is shooting 37.1% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Taija Sta. Maria is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Waves. Guiney is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 57.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Waves: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.