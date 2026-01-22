San Diego defeats Washington State 96-92

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ty-Laur Johnson had 28 points in San Diego’s 96-92 victory over Washington State on Wednesday night.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ty-Laur Johnson had 28 points in San Diego’s 96-92 victory over Washington State on Wednesday night.

Johnson added seven assists and three steals for the Toreros (9-12, 3-5 West Coast Conference). Tim Moore Jr. scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Juan Sebastian Gorosito went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Aaron Glass led the Cougars (8-13, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 29 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. ND Okafor added 21 points and six rebounds for Washington State. Rihards Vavers also had 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Toneari Lane put up nine points in the first half for San Diego and the Toreros led 42-32 at halftime. Johnson’s 26-point second half helped San Diego close out the four-point victory.

