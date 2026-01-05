Sams leads Mississippi Valley State against Alabama A&M after 22-point performance

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-14, 0-1 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-14, 0-1 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts Alabama A&M after Lamont Sams scored 22 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 89-69 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-2 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in conference games. Alabama A&M is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Mississippi Valley State allows.

The Delta Devils and Bulldogs square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael James is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 19.9 points and 1.7 steals. Patrick Punch is shooting 30.3% and averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games.

P.J. Eason is averaging 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 63.0 points, 24.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.