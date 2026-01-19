Live Radio
Sami Pissis scores 22 to help Alabama A&M hold off Alabama State 73-69

The Associated Press

January 19, 2026, 10:02 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Sami Pissis scored 22 points to help Alabama A&M hold off Alabama State 73-69 on Monday night.

Pissis added four steals for the Bulldogs (10-8, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kintavious Dozier had 19 points and Koron Davis scored 12.

Jerquarius Stanback led the Hornets (5-13, 2-3) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Micah Simpsom totaled 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Jasteven Walker contributed nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

