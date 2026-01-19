Sami Pissis scores 22 to help Alabama A&M hold off Alabama State 73-69

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Sami Pissis scored 22 points to help Alabama A&M hold off Alabama State 73-69 on Monday…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Sami Pissis scored 22 points to help Alabama A&M hold off Alabama State 73-69 on Monday night.

Pissis added four steals for the Bulldogs (10-8, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kintavious Dozier had 19 points and Koron Davis scored 12.

Jerquarius Stanback led the Hornets (5-13, 2-3) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Micah Simpsom totaled 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Jasteven Walker contributed nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.