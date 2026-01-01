Samford wins 78-58 against VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Dylan Faulkner had 25 points in Samford’s 78-58 win against VMI on Thursday. Faulkner added 12…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Dylan Faulkner had 25 points in Samford’s 78-58 win against VMI on Thursday.

Faulkner added 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (8-6, 1-0 Southern Conference). Jadin Booth shot 6 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Keaton Norris finished with 11 points.

TJ Johnson led the Keydets (5-9, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Tan Yildizoglu added 12 points, four assists and two steals for VMI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

