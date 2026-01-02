Samford visits UNC Greensboro following Younger’s 24-point game

Samford Bulldogs (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-9, 1-0 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Samford Bulldogs (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-9, 1-0 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts Samford after KJ Younger scored 24 points in UNC Greensboro’s 77-72 win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Spartans are 3-3 in home games. UNC Greensboro is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 against SoCon opponents. Samford is 2-0 in one-possession games.

UNC Greensboro makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Samford averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UNC Greensboro allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Whitehead Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Justin Neely is shooting 51.5% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games.

Dylan Faulkner is averaging 16.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Jadin Booth is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.