Samford visits Pack and Western Carolina

Samford Bulldogs (7-11, 0-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-12, 0-1 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts Samford after Grace Pack scored 21 points in Western Carolina’s 84-75 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Catamounts have gone 3-5 at home. Western Carolina ranks sixth in the SoCon in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Ally Hollifield paces the Catamounts with 5.2 boards.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in conference matchups. Samford has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Western Carolina’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Samford gives up. Samford’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

The Catamounts and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hollifield is averaging 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Catamounts. Taj Hunter is averaging 12.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games.

Briana Rivera averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Kaylee Yarbrough is shooting 45.9% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

