Samford hosts Wofford after Mundy’s 22-point game

Wofford Terriers (9-9, 3-1 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (8-12, 1-2 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays Samford after Gabby Mundy scored 22 points in Wofford’s 61-59 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-1 at home. Samford is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers have gone 3-1 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is second in the SoCon with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Queen Ikhiuwu averaging 6.8.

Samford averages 61.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 63.2 Wofford allows. Wofford averages 68.1 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 68.8 Samford gives up.

The Bulldogs and Terriers face off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylee Yarbrough is averaging 13.2 points for the Bulldogs. Sierra Godbolt is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

Mundy is averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Terriers. Ikhiuwu is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

