Samford hosts Ervin and Furman

Furman Paladins (12-8, 4-1 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (8-13, 1-3 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on Samford after Alyssa Ervin scored 20 points in Furman’s 60-49 victory against the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 in home games. Samford is eighth in the SoCon with 6.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Francie Morris averaging 1.6.

The Paladins are 4-1 against conference opponents. Furman is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Samford is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 38.9% Furman allows to opponents. Furman has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 41.7% shooting opponents of Samford have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Paladins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylee Yarbrough is averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs. Sierra Godbolt is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Clare Coyle is scoring 14.1 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Paladins. Ervin is averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 15.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

