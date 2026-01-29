Samford faces East Tennessee State on 3-game slide

Samford Bulldogs (8-14, 1-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-11, 2-3 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Samford Bulldogs (8-14, 1-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-11, 2-3 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford aims to break its three-game slide with a victory against East Tennessee State.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-6 in home games. East Tennessee State gives up 58.5 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in SoCon play. Samford is eighth in the SoCon with 27.3 rebounds per game led by Carla Baguda averaging 4.5.

East Tennessee State is shooting 33.6% from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game East Tennessee State allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaidyn Harper averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Anala Nelson is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Kaylee Yarbrough is averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs. Briana Rivera is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

