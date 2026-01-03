Sam Houston visits Oglesby and Middle Tennessee

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-5, 0-2 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-5, 2-0 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-5, 0-2 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-5, 2-0 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on Sam Houston after Alec Oglesby scored 25 points in Middle Tennessee’s 88-51 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Blue Raiders are 6-1 in home games. Middle Tennessee is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearkats are 0-2 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Middle Tennessee averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Middle Tennessee allows.

The Blue Raiders and Bearkats match up Sunday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamari Lands is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Blue Raiders. Torey Alston is averaging 13.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Manning is averaging 13 points for the Bearkats. Po’Boigh King is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 89.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

