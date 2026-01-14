Sam Houston faces Western Kentucky after Dunn’s 21-point game

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-10, 1-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (10-4, 3-0 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-10, 1-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (10-4, 3-0 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays Western Kentucky after Whitney Dunn scored 21 points in Sam Houston’s 73-65 win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Bearkats have gone 6-1 in home games. Sam Houston is sixth in the CUSA scoring 66.9 points while shooting 39.8% from the field.

The Lady Toppers are 1-3 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

Sam Houston’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky averages 59.2 points per game, 3.1 more than the 56.1 Sam Houston allows.

The Bearkats and Lady Toppers face off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fanta Kone is shooting 44.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bearkats. Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Zsofia Telegdy is scoring 9.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lady Toppers. Torri James is averaging 9.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 64.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 15.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Lady Toppers: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

