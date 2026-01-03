Sam Brown guides Davidson to 62-56 victory over Saint Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Brown had 13 points to lead Davidson to a 62-56 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Brown had 13 points to lead Davidson to a 62-56 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday night.

Brown shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (9-5, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Roberts Blums had 11 points and Parker Friedrichsen scored 10.

Justice Ajogbor led the Hawks (8-7, 0-2) with 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Khaafiq Myers added nine points and Anthony Finkley had seven points and six rebounds.

Brown scored eight points in the first half and Davidson went into the break trailing 29-20. Blums led Davidson with eight points in the second half as their team outscored Saint Joseph’s by 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.