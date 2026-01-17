Sakenis scores 19, SIU-Edwardsville downs Southeast Missouri State 68-55

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Arnas Sakenis’ 19 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Southeast Missouri State 68-55 on Saturday. Sakenis added…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Arnas Sakenis’ 19 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Southeast Missouri State 68-55 on Saturday.

Sakenis added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (11-8, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Tyler King scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Darrion Baker went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Luke Almodovar led the Redhawks (9-10, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. BJ Ward added nine points for Southeast Missouri State. Braxton Stacker also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

