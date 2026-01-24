Sakenis scores 16, SIU-Edwardsville downs Tennessee Tech 62-58

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Arnas Sakenis’ 16 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Tennessee Tech 62-58 on Saturday. Sakenis had 12 rebounds…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Arnas Sakenis’ 16 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Tennessee Tech 62-58 on Saturday.

Sakenis had 12 rebounds for the Cougars (13-8, 6-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Tyler King scored 14 points, going 6 of 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Kyle Thomas finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

JaJuan Nicholls finished with 17 points for the Golden Eagles (7-14, 2-8). Mekhi Cameron added 15 points for Tennessee Tech. Ty Owens also had 11 points and three steals.

