Saint-Supery leads No. 8 Gonzaga against Pepperdine after 20-point game

Pepperdine Waves (6-14, 1-6 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-1, 7-0 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Pepperdine Waves (6-14, 1-6 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-1, 7-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine after Mario Saint-Supery scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 71-50 win over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 38.7 boards. Graham Ike leads the Bulldogs with 8.8 rebounds.

The Waves have gone 1-6 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine allows 75.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Gonzaga makes 52.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Pepperdine averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Gonzaga allows.

The Bulldogs and Waves match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steele Venters averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Ike is shooting 59.8% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

Styles Phipps is scoring 12.5 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Waves. Javon Cooley is averaging 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 87.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

