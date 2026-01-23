Saint Peter’s visits Kennedy and Merrimack

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-6, 8-1 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (12-9, 8-2 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-6, 8-1 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (12-9, 8-2 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Saint Peter’s after Kevair Kennedy scored 23 points in Merrimack’s 61-60 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Warriors have gone 6-0 at home. Merrimack has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Peacocks are 8-1 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s is sixth in the MAAC scoring 72.2 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Merrimack scores 67.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 67.5 Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Merrimack has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The Warriors and Peacocks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ernest Shelton averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Kennedy is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games.

Brent Bland is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Peacocks. Zaakir Williamson is averaging 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.