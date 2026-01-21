Saint Peter’s faces conference foe Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (8-9, 5-3 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-14, 3-6 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Madison Roman and Merrimack visit De’Naya Rippey and Saint Peter’s in MAAC play.

The Peacocks are 1-7 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is sixth in the MAAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rippey averaging 2.6.

The Warriors have gone 5-3 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack ranks second in the MAAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Roman averaging 7.0.

Saint Peter’s scores 51.1 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 66.7 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 66.9 points per game, 1.6 more than the 65.3 Saint Peter’s gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rippey is averaging 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Oralye Kiefer is shooting 46.2% and averaging 11.3 points for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 53.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

