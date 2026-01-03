Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Seattle U following Murauskas’ 24-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (12-4, 1-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-2, 3-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (12-4, 1-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-2, 3-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Seattle U after Paulius Murauskas scored 24 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 78-57 win over the Portland Pilots.

The Gaels are 9-0 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 15.3 points per game.

The Redhawks are 1-2 against WCC opponents. Seattle U is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 78.5 points, 11.8 more per game than the 66.7 Seattle U allows. Seattle U has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Lewis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Murauskas is averaging 18.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Will Heimbrodt is averaging 13.3 points and 2.6 blocks for the Redhawks. Brayden Maldonado is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

