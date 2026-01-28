Saint Mary’s (CA) puts road win streak on the line against Portland

Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-9, 4-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-10, 5-4 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-9, 4-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-10, 5-4 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hits the road against Portland looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Pilots are 7-2 on their home court. Portland is third in the WCC scoring 71.2 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Gaels have gone 4-5 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the leader in the WCC giving up only 57.5 points per game while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

Portland makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 59.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 63.5 Portland gives up.

The Pilots and Gaels meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Rodriguez is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 7.8 points. Dyani Ananiev is shooting 40.9% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

Edie Clarke is shooting 56.8% and averaging 8.3 points for the Gaels. Abigail Shoff is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 11.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 60.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

