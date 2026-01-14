Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Washington State following Villa’s 29-point game

Washington State Cougars (3-16, 2-4 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-7, 2-3 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (3-16, 2-4 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-7, 2-3 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Eleonora Villa scored 29 points in Washington State’s 98-92 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Gaels have gone 5-2 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 58.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Cougars are 2-4 in WCC play. Washington State is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 58.6 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 73.9 Washington State allows. Washington State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.3 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

The Gaels and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauriana Hashemian-Orr is averaging 5.1 points for the Gaels. Emily Foy is averaging 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games.

Villa is averaging 18 points and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 56.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.