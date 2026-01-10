Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Washington State after Murauskas’ 30-point game

Washington State Cougars (8-9, 3-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-2, 4-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Washington State Cougars (8-9, 3-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-2, 4-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -15.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Washington State after Paulius Murauskas scored 30 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 93-76 win against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Gaels have gone 10-0 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) has an 11-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars have gone 3-1 against WCC opponents. Washington State is fifth in the WCC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Eemeli Yalaho averaging 6.1.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (45.3%). Washington State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

The Gaels and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Dent is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Gaels. Murauskas is averaging 19.8 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games.

Aaron Glass is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Cougars. Rihards Vavers is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

