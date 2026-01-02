Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Foxwell and Portland

Portland Pilots (7-8, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-2, 2-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Portland Pilots (7-8, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-2, 2-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -22.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) after Joel Foxwell scored 20 points in Portland’s 92-85 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Gaels are 8-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pilots are 0-2 in conference matchups. Portland ranks sixth in the WCC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Foxwell averaging 3.8.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 78.5 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 81.6 Portland gives up. Portland averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The Gaels and Pilots meet Friday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulius Murauskas is shooting 48.0% and averaging 18.3 points for the Gaels. Joshua Dent is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Foxwell is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Pilots. Timo George is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.