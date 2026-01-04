Saint Mary’s (CA) faces Seattle U following Murauskas’ 24-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (12-4, 1-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-2, 3-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Seattle U Redhawks (12-4, 1-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-2, 3-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays Seattle U after Paulius Murauskas scored 24 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 78-57 victory against the Portland Pilots.

The Gaels are 9-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Redhawks are 1-2 against WCC opponents. Seattle U ranks ninth in the WCC with 14.3 assists per game led by Maleek Arington averaging 4.6.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Seattle U averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

The Gaels and Redhawks meet Sunday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Dent is averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Gaels. Murauskas is averaging 18.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games.

Brayden Maldonado is averaging 15.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Redhawks. Will Heimbrodt is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

