Saint Mary’s (CA) faces San Francisco following Dent’s 26-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (16-2, 5-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (12-7, 4-2 WCC) San Francisco; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (16-2, 5-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (12-7, 4-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays San Francisco after Joshua Dent scored 26 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 88-82 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Dons are 7-1 on their home court. San Francisco has a 5-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Gaels are 5-0 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

San Francisco makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game San Francisco allows.

The Dons and Gaels face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Dons. Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Paulius Murauskas is averaging 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Gaels. Dillan Shaw is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.