Saint Louis visits VCU after Hill’s 21-point showing

Saint Louis Billikens (13-1, 1-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (11-4, 2-0 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Louis Billikens (13-1, 1-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (11-4, 2-0 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Saint Louis after Terrence Hill Jr. scored 21 points in VCU’s 93-80 win against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams are 8-1 in home games. VCU ranks eighth in the A-10 with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Lazar Djokovic averaging 3.5.

The Billikens are 1-0 in conference games. Saint Louis is third in college basketball with 41.2 rebounds per game. Dion Brown paces the Billikens with 6.5.

VCU makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.6 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Saint Louis has shot at a 52.5% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The Rams and Billikens square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barry Evans is averaging 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Rams. Hill is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Robbie Avila is averaging 12.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Billikens. Trey Green is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 87.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Billikens: 9-1, averaging 94.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.