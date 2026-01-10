Saint Louis visits La Salle after Dockery’s 22-point showing

Saint Louis Billikens (14-1, 2-0 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (5-11, 1-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Louis Billikens (14-1, 2-0 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (5-11, 1-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -15.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Saint Louis after Rob Dockery scored 22 points in La Salle’s 79-72 win over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Explorers are 3-2 in home games. La Salle gives up 72.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Billikens are 2-0 in A-10 play. Saint Louis scores 93.4 points and has outscored opponents by 26.3 points per game.

La Salle makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Saint Louis has shot at a 51.8% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 12.1 points. Josiah Harris is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Robbie Avila is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Billikens. Dion Brown is averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Billikens: 9-1, averaging 92.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.