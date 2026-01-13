Saint Louis hosts Fordham after Reaves’ 31-point outing

Fordham Rams (10-7, 1-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (15-1, 3-0 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham Rams (10-7, 1-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (15-1, 3-0 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Saint Louis after Dejour Reaves scored 31 points in Fordham’s 81-77 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Billikens have gone 11-0 in home games. Saint Louis has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 1-3 in A-10 play. Fordham has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Saint Louis averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Fordham gives up. Fordham scores 6.2 more points per game (73.6) than Saint Louis gives up to opponents (67.4).

The Billikens and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Green averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Robbie Avila is averaging 12.9 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Reaves is shooting 47.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the Rams. Akira Jacobs is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 9-1, averaging 93.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.