Saint Louis Billikens play the Davidson Wildcats on 4-game win streak

Davidson Wildcats (10-5, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-7, 2-0 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Davidson.

The Billikens are 5-3 in home games. Saint Louis has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 against A-10 opponents. Davidson averages 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Saint Louis averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Davidson allows. Davidson has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The Billikens and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhykera Brown averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Jahda Denis is shooting 44.8% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

