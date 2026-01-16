Saint Louis and Richmond meet in conference showdown

Richmond Spiders (13-5, 3-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (16-1, 4-0 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (13-5, 3-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (16-1, 4-0 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Walz and Richmond take on Robbie Avila and Saint Louis in A-10 play Saturday.

The Billikens have gone 12-0 in home games. Saint Louis is the A-10 leader with 39.9 rebounds per game led by Dion Brown averaging 6.0.

The Spiders are 3-2 in conference play. Richmond is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Louis scores 91.9 points, 20.2 more per game than the 71.7 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 15.1 more points per game (81.9) than Saint Louis allows (66.8).

The Billikens and Spiders square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Green is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 10.9 points. Avila is averaging 12.7 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

AJ Lopez is averaging 12.6 points for the Spiders. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 10-0, averaging 93.7 points, 39.4 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

