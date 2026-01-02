Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Black and Fordham

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-3, 1-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-5, 0-2 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-3, 1-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-5, 0-2 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Alexis Black scored 21 points in Fordham’s 72-69 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Rams have gone 6-2 in home games. Fordham has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Fordham is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 38.6% Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Fordham gives up.

The Rams and Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Black is shooting 40.4% and averaging 20.5 points for the Rams. Lakresha Edwards is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabby Casey is averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Aleah Snead is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

