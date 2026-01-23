Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Dayton following Simpson’s 27-point game

Dayton Flyers (14-5, 5-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-8, 3-3 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (14-5, 5-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-8, 3-3 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Dayton after Derek Simpson scored 27 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 79-72 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Hawks have gone 8-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fifth in the A-10 with 15.2 assists per game led by Simpson averaging 4.1.

The Flyers have gone 5-1 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is ninth in the A-10 with 14.2 assists per game led by Jordan Derkack averaging 3.1.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Flyers square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaiden Glover is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Hawks. Simpson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Javon Bennett is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 13.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

