Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Simmons and Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-7, 2-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-7, 2-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Darryl Simmons II scored 24 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 81-77 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Hawks are 7-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Bonnies are 0-3 in conference matchups. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 4.8.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Bonnies face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaiden Glover is averaging 15.3 points for the Hawks. Derek Simpson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 16.4 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Bonnies. Simmons is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.