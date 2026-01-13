Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Saint Bonaventure after Simmons’ 24-point showing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-7, 2-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-7, 2-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Darryl Simmons II scored 24 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 81-77 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Hawks have gone 7-2 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Bonnies are 0-3 in conference games. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 scoring 78.6 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The Hawks and Bonnies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaiden Glover averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Derek Simpson is shooting 36.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

Simmons is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 15.8 points. Frank Mitchell is averaging 16.4 points and 11.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

