Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts George Mason after Walton’s 25-point game

George Mason Patriots (11-6, 6-0 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-5, 3-3 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Zahirah Walton scored 25 points in George Mason’s 59-54 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Hawks have gone 8-2 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fifth in the A-10 scoring 68.5 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Patriots have gone 6-0 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks third in the A-10 shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 68.5 points, 6.3 more per game than the 62.2 George Mason gives up. George Mason averages 13.5 more points per game (69.7) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up to opponents (56.2).

The Hawks and Patriots face off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Casey averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Rhian Stokes is shooting 41.9% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

Walton is shooting 47.0% and averaging 20.1 points for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

