Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Brown and Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (8-5, 0-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-6, 0-1 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Davidson Wildcats (8-5, 0-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-6, 0-1 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Sam Brown scored 23 points in Davidson’s 89-83 overtime loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Hawks have gone 6-1 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 0-1 against conference opponents. Davidson ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 75.3 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 70.6 Davidson allows. Davidson has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaiden Glover is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 15.7 points. Derek Simpson is averaging 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Roberts Blums is scoring 10.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Wildcats. Brown is averaging 10.3 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.