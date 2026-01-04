Saint Francis (PA) wins 85-82 against Fairleigh Dickinson

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Skylar Wicks scored 24 points as Saint Francis (PA) beat Fairleigh Dickinson 85-82 on Sunday. Wicks…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Skylar Wicks scored 24 points as Saint Francis (PA) beat Fairleigh Dickinson 85-82 on Sunday.

Wicks also had six rebounds for the Red Flash (3-12, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Chris Moncrief scored 14 points, shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 6 of 6 from the line. Ahmad Harrison shot 3-for-5 (2-for-3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six assists. The Red Flash ended a five-game skid with the victory.

Joey Niesman led the way for the Knights (4-11, 1-1) with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Taeshaud Jackson added 16 points and nine rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. Raysean Johnson also recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.