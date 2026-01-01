Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash take on the Le Moyne Dolphins on 4-game skid

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-8) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-11) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-8) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-11)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) heads into the matchup against Le Moyne after losing four games in a row.

The Red Flash have gone 2-2 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks seventh in the NEC in rebounding averaging 30.5 rebounds. Skylar Wicks leads the Red Flash with 7.4 boards.

The Dolphins have gone 2-6 away from home. Le Moyne is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne’s 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has allowed to its opponents (48.8%).

The Red Flash and Dolphins meet Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wicks is averaging 19.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Flash. Zion Russell is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jakai Sanders is averaging 10.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Dolphins. Shilo Jackson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.