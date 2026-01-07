Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash face the Wagner Seahawks on 13-game losing streak

Wagner Seahawks (6-7, 2-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-13, 0-2 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wagner Seahawks (6-7, 2-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-13, 0-2 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) enters the matchup with Wagner as losers of 13 in a row.

The Red Flash have gone 0-5 at home. Saint Francis (PA) has a 0-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seahawks are 2-0 in conference games. Wagner is fifth in the NEC with 11.8 assists per game led by Irene Fernandez de Caleya averaging 2.6.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows.

The Red Flash and Seahawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleah James is averaging 12 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Red Flash. Shelby Ricks is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games.

Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor is shooting 45.0% and averaging 10.7 points for the Seahawks. Fernandez de Caleya is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 0-10, averaging 49.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 31.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 54.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

