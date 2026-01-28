Saint Francis (PA) plays Chicago State after Wicks’ 20-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-14, 4-3 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-19, 0-8 NEC) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits Chicago State after Skylar Wicks scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 81-60 win over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Cougars have gone 1-5 in home games. Chicago State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Red Flash are 4-3 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) gives up 80.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.4 points per game.

Chicago State scores 65.0 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than the 80.5 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA)’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Chicago State has given up to its opponents (47.7%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doyel Cockrill III is averaging 13.3 points for the Cougars. CJ Ray is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wicks is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Red Flash. Ahmad Harrison is averaging 10.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 0-10, averaging 61.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

