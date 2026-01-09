Saint Francis (PA) hosts Toure and LIU

Long Island Sharks (7-6, 3-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-13, 1-2 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Long Island Sharks (7-6, 3-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-13, 1-2 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Saint Francis (PA) after Kadidia Toure scored 29 points in LIU’s 86-81 win against the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Red Flash are 1-5 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is third in the NEC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Shelby Ricks averaging 4.3.

The Sharks are 3-0 against NEC opponents. LIU scores 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 34.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 38.0% LIU allows to opponents. LIU’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricks is scoring 12.4 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Red Flash. Aleah James is averaging 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the last 10 games.

Toure is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Sharks. Solangelei Akridge is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 1-9, averaging 51.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 32.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Sharks: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

