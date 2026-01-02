Saint Francis (PA) and Le Moyne meet in conference matchup

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-8) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-11) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-8) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-11)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -6.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Wicks and Saint Francis (PA) host Shilo Jackson and Le Moyne in NEC action Friday.

The Red Flash are 2-2 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dolphins are 2-6 in road games. Le Moyne averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne’s 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has allowed to its opponents (48.8%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wicks is averaging 19.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Flash. Victor Payne is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jakai Sanders is averaging 10.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Dolphins. Jackson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

