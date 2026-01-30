Saint Bonaventure takes on Loyola Chicago following Drake’s 29-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-10, 3-7 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-11, 5-4 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-10, 3-7 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-11, 5-4 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces Loyola Chicago after Laycee Drake scored 29 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 75-71 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Ramblers are 3-7 in home games. Loyola Chicago has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bonnies are 3-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks fourth in the A-10 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Drake averaging 5.2.

Loyola Chicago averages 56.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 61.0 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

The Ramblers and Bonnies square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex-Anne Bessette is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Ramblers. Alexa Kinas is averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Drake is averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bonnies. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 61.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 57.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

