Saint Bonaventure plays Loyola Chicago following Mitchell’s 26-point performance

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-14, 1-5 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-7, 0-5 A-10) Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-14, 1-5 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-7, 0-5 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on Loyola Chicago after Frank Mitchell scored 26 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 78-74 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Bonnies are 7-2 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure has a 4-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ramblers are 1-5 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Saint Bonaventure makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Loyola Chicago’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Saint Bonaventure has given up to its opponents (45.6%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 15.1 points. Mitchell is shooting 52.8% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

Justin Moore is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Ramblers. Kayde Dotson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.