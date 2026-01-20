Saint Bonaventure hosts George Mason after Harris’ 22-point showing

George Mason Patriots (12-6, 7-0 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-7, 3-4 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

George Mason Patriots (12-6, 7-0 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-7, 3-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays Saint Bonaventure after Kennedy Harris scored 22 points in George Mason’s 66-59 win against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Bonnies are 5-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Laycee Drake averaging 5.7.

The Patriots are 7-0 in A-10 play. George Mason is seventh in the A-10 with 12.6 assists per game led by Mary Amoateng averaging 2.4.

Saint Bonaventure averages 62.9 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 62.0 George Mason allows. George Mason averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bonnies. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zahirah Walton is averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Patriots. Harris is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 57.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

