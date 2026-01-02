Saint Bonaventure hosts Doogan and Richmond

Richmond Spiders (11-4, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 1-1 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Richmond Spiders (11-4, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 1-1 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays Saint Bonaventure after Maggie Doogan scored 26 points in Richmond’s 73-61 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Bonnies are 4-1 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is 4-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spiders are 1-1 in conference matchups. Richmond ranks second in the A-10 with 16.1 assists per game led by Doogan averaging 5.1.

Saint Bonaventure makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Richmond has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The Bonnies and Spiders meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laycee Drake is averaging 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals for the Bonnies. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games.

Doogan is shooting 50.8% and averaging 23.5 points for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

