Saint Bonaventure faces Duquesne for conference matchup

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-5, 1-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (7-7, 0-3 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Laycee Drake and Saint Bonaventure take on Alexis Bordas and Duquesne on Wednesday.

The Dukes have gone 5-1 at home. Duquesne is the A-10 leader with 15.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Harriet Ford averaging 4.6.

The Bonnies are 1-2 in conference play. Saint Bonaventure ranks fourth in the A-10 allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

Duquesne is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 39.0% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Bonnies face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bordas is averaging 15.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Drake is averaging 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bonnies. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.